2 adults, 1 child hospitalized in single vehicle crash on SR 571

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman was involved in a an accident on State Route 571 that sent her, a 19-year-old and a child to the hospital late Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2800 block of S.R. 571 after a driver failed to take a curve and struck a guardrail, sending the vehicle off the left side of the road and into a house.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Dayton, was transported to Wayne Hospital. Her two passengers, a 19-year-old girl and a child, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

There has been no other word on their condition. This accident remains under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

