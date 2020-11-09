2 adults, 1 child hospitalized in single vehicle crash on SR 571

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman was involved in a an accident on State Route 571 that sent her, a 19-year-old and a child to the hospital late Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2800 block of S.R. 571 after a driver failed to take a curve and struck a guardrail, sending the vehicle off the left side of the road and into a house.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Dayton, was transported to Wayne Hospital. Her two passengers, a 19-year-old girl and a child, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

There has been no other word on their condition. This accident remains under investigation.

