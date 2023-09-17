DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local motorcycle club held a dedication ride to raise money for a retired police officer from Clearcreek Township.

Clearcreek Twp. Officer Eric Ney survived being shot in the head by a suspect in July 2022.

The Copperhead Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held an event to honor Ney on Saturday. As a part of the event, attendees got to go on a 40 minute ride, enjoy a food truck and a raffle to help raise money for Ney and his family.

Officer Ney was a part of the bike ride. He says the event was something that is worth remembering.

“I don’t remember anything,” Ney said. “They attribute my memory to only 13 percent, so there’s a good chance I won’t remember this tomorrow, but I hope I do. I hope its part of the 13 percent. That would be nice.”

More than $2,700 was raised for Ney. A total of 65 bikers came out to support the ride and important event.