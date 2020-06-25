$2.6M FEMA grant awarded to University Hospitals Health System

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a grant that provides $2.6 million in federal funding to University Hospitals Health System, Inc. for Emergency Protective Measures.

FEMA awarded the grants from replenished funds through the CARES Act.

“This FEMA funding is great news for University Hospitals Health System because it will help them continue to provide the treatment and health care that Ohio desperately needs during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said U.S. Senator Rob Portman. “This pandemic has created significant and unprecedented challenges across Ohio and these grants will provide much-needed additional support for our response and recovery efforts. I will continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues in Congress to ensure that Ohio has the necessary resources during these uncertain times.”  

The award provides $2,605,137.59 in federal funding to University Hospitals Health System, Inc. for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of COVID-19.

