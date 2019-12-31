2.6 million gallons lost in Xenia water main break

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia city officials are asking residents to conserve water for the next 24 to 48 hours after a water main break Tuesday morning.

According to city officials, Public Service noticed water loss from the Second Street water tower just around midnight. They then spent seven hours using ground crews and drones to locate the issue.

It was later found to be a private watermain near Bellbrook Avenue between Industrial Boulevard and the U.S. 35 bypass.

City officials estimate more than 2.6 million gallons of water were lost overnight.

“That is about equivelant to a day’s usage of water,” explained Christina Schaefer, the city’s public relations coordinator.

“It could have been a lot worse but we’re thankful that it’s not. We did not have to issue a boil water advisory for residents but we are asking them to conserve water just out of caution,” said Schaefer.

Some Xenia residents say that they are thankful that the city alerted them to the water issue early in the morning.

“I really want to thank the city of Xenia for getting the message out to the citizens so quickly through social media and through phone calls,” said resident Megan Winston.

Winston says she and her family plan to drink from water bottles, take quick showers and avoid large loads of laundry and other chores that require a lot of water during the conservation period.

Winston also says she believes some of her neighbors’ New Year’s Eve plans could be affected.

“I know people who are trying to prepare to have large groups coming into their house [so] I’m sure [this] did inconvenience some people,” said Winston.

