1st phase underway in Salem Avenue reconstruction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton started the first phase of rebuilding Salem Avenue Monday, May 17.

The project focuses on the roadway from North Avenue to Manhattan Avenue. City officials say the road will remain largely the same but they will add new pavement, curb, sidewalk and ornamental street lighting.

Traffic can still get through for the duration of the project with a minimum of one lane in each direction. City officials say that the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The second phase will begin spring 2022 and will focus on the roadway between West Riverview Avenue and North Avenue.

