DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first year ever racers got the chance to run the Museum Mile at the National Museum of the Air Force.

This special race was started to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Museum of the Air Force. The one-mile, family-friendly race was hosted by the Air Force Marathon and includes three categories: Open, Women’s Elite and Men’s Elite.

On Thursday, May 11, runners made their way through a course that wound around the museum grounds before finally crossing the finish line beneath the wings of historic aircraft at the Air Park.

An awards ceremony was held after the last race at the finish line.