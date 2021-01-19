$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Englewood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A $1 million winning lottery ticket from the Mega Millions drawing was sold in Englewood.

The winning ticket was sold at the Meijer on North Main Street. Auto pick was used to match 5-of-5 Mega Millions numbers.

Additionally, a $1 million winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Springfield.

Both retailers will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $850 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $730 million. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS