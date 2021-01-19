$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A $1 million winning lottery ticket from the Mega Millions drawing was sold in Englewood.

The winning ticket was sold at the Meijer on North Main Street. Auto pick was used to match 5-of-5 Mega Millions numbers.

Additionally, a $1 million winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Springfield.

Both retailers will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $850 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $730 million.