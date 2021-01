SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A $1 million winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Springfield.

The ticket was sold at the Shell gas station on the 1600 block of Moorefield Road. The ticket was an auto pick and matched the first five numbers drawn.

No one has come forward to claim the prize, according to the Ohio Lottery Communications Director. They have 180 days to claim the prize.

The retailer got a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.