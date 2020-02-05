$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 has been sold at a Speedway in Sidney.
The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway located at 1501 St. Marys Road. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim on their prize. They were able to match five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
An Ohio Lottery spokesperson is advising the lucky recipient to take their time and seek financial advice before coming in to make their claim.
The Speedway store will also receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
We’re told this is the first $1,000,000 winner so far this year for Mega Millions. One million-dollar Mega Millions winner in 2019 was from Mt. Orab.
