$1M bond set for suspect accused in lengthy standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge has set a $1,000,000 bond for the suspect accused in a standoff lasting over 12 hours last Friday.

30-year-old Derrick J. Lewis faces the following charges for the incident:

Two counts of felonious assault

Three counts of kidnapping

One count of inducing panic

Two counts of child endangerment

One count of domestic violence

One count of having weapons under disability

One count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited area

According to court documents, Lewis fired two shots at officers when they responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue just before 11 am.

Lewis then barricaded himself inside the residence, leading to a lengthy standoff. A woman and two children who were inside with the suspect tried to leave several times, but Lewis reportedly threatened to shoot the woman if she tried to leave.

Eventually, authorities breached the door to the apartment and Lewis was arrested.

Court documents say “the incident caused thousands of dollars in response cost and rerouted numerous roadways.”

Lewis was also previously convicted of heroin possession, and is prohibited from having a weapon.

He is expected to be back in court on January 14.

