DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As rain travels through the Miami Valley, people are finding themselves in the dark.

As of Wednesday at 5:54 p.m., the AES Ohio Outage Map shows 364 customers are without power.

AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel tells 2 NEWS that crews were seeing the most outages around the Coldwater and Huber Heights area. Kabel says AES Ohio crews are out working to quickly restore power to those without electricity.

