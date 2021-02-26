1B vaccine appointments still available next week through PHDMC

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The rush to get back normal has led eligible community members to jump at the opportunity to fill slots to receive the COVID vaccine. While they typically fill up within hours or minutes, Public Health Supervisor for Dayton and Montgomery County, Dan Suffoletto, said there’s still time to claim one.

“Right now, we’ve got the most amount of vaccine that we’ve had per week. So we do have a good amount next week so we want to make sure that all of those appointments are full.”

Right now, vaccine appointments are only available for the 1B group — those individuals who are 65 years of age and older, and people with pre-qualifying medical conditions which are outlined on the PHDMC website. Suffoletto said appointments typically fill up quickly when they open on Friday mornings, and while they may feel difficult to attain, the community is on the road to recovery.

“Currently, we’re seeing a decrease in the overall number of cases of COVID-19, which is great, but you still need to get that vaccine to protect yourself because there still are a lot of cases of COVID out there, and COVID is very, very contagious. We want to make sure that people protect themselves,” he said. “We’re also seeing a decrease in the number of hospitalizations and ICU visits and that is great too, because we don’t want to see those hospitals full.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 13 percent of Ohioans have already been vaccinated, but Suffoletto said we aren’t out of the woods yet. He added, everyone should continue to wear a mask until otherwise recommended by the CDC.

“To get those vaccine appointments, you can visit our website at phdmc.org, or on Monday, you can call 937-225-6217.”