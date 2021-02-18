1B vaccine group expands to people with pre-existing conditions, state reports some qualified were turned away

The 1B vaccination group expanded this week to those with pre-existing medical conditions. However, some of those people are saying they’ve been turned away by vaccine providers.

During Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine shared examples of people turned away from their vaccine appointment because they weren’t 65 and up even though they had a qualifying medical condition.

DeWine is telling providers situations like these can’t happen again.

“The whole purpose of this list is to reach people who are not 65, but who, if they get the COVID, it’s not good,” DeWine said.

Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said the issue could be due to perception of seeing younger people in line for vaccine appointments.

“We need to make sure that we’re taking the same level of protection that we do for our older populations,” Colon said. “In some of these younger individulals with health conditions that put them at the exact same risk as somebody in the most advanced age groups as well.”

Public Information Officer with Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County Dan Suffoletto said no one who’s eligible has been turned away from Public Health’s vaccine clinics.

“Here at Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, we’re taking everyone who qualifies into that 1B category, including the 65 and up and those people that have those qualifying medical conditions,” Suffoletto said.

And some with pre-excisting medical conditions are dealing with a different kind of rejection.

Jessica Patenaude has POTS, which affects all aspects of life, including her respiratory system, but her condition doesn’t fall under the state’s 1B group.

“For people who are known to have breathing issues and they have symptoms from whatever they have that could go wrong if they get COVID, I mean, it’s scary that I don’t qualify for it at all.”

The state is asking vaccine providers to keep track of data of everyone they give the vaccine to, which will help ensure some groups won’t get left behind.