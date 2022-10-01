DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration.

Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’.

According to the fairgrounds, the event will have free parking and free admission. Professional chocolatiers, food trucks, vendors and more will be present at the event.

The Chocolate Festival is presented by the Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center and Faith and Friends Radio.

