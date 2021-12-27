DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After being sentenced in 1994 for the Dayton Christmas killings, Laura Taylor, is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 29.

In 1992, Taylor participated in the Dayton Christmas killings while she was 16 years old. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), since Taylor was under the age of 18 at the time of her sentencing, she is eligible for a parole hearing due to Senate Bill 256.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation Correction website, Taylor was sentenced to 145 years to life in prison.

After the Dec. 29 hearing, members of the Parole Board will meet and make a decision on whether or not Taylor should have a full Parole Board hearing, said the MCPO.

The MCPO said they will be participating in the hearing to represent the victims, in the case that a full Parole Board hearing should happen. They will object to the release of the defendant, said the MCPO.

More information on Senate Bill 256 is available here.