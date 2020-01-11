19-year-old woman injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in a home in Springfield.

Springfield Police say the call came in at 1:51 Saturday for shots fired on West Mulberry Street. Shots from outside struck a woman in a house in the left arm and lower back, according to police.

Police are unsure at this time whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. Police have no suspect information but did find several shell casings outside the home.

No information has been released on the condition of the victim. Detectives from Springfield Police are currently investigating this shooting.

