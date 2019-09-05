19-year-old sentenced for armed robbery, attempted carjacking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old Dayton man will spend 10 years in prison for an armed robbery and attempted carjacking in Miamisburg last winter.

On Monday, February 5, 2018, Charles V. Ashford committed an armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Byers Road in Miamisburg. He was 17 at the time.

Ashford fled the scene, but his car stalled near the intersection of I-75 and SR-725.

He then got out of his vehicle and, with gun in hand, approached multiple cars in an attempt to commit a carjacking.

An off-duty Miami Township police officer witnessed the attempted carjacking, identified himself as a police officer, and ordered Ashford to drop his weapon.

Ashford failed to comply and pointed his firearm at the officer. The officer fired his weapon and struck Ashford in the arm.

Further investigation revealed that the Camaro Ashford was driving had been stolen from the area of Paul Lawrence Dunbar and West Third Street in Dayton on February 4, 2018.

On February 20, 2018, Ashford was transferred from juvenile court to be tried as an adult. On July 20, 2018, he was indicted for:

Seven counts of aggravated robbery

One count of felonious assault on a peace officer

One count of discharge of a firearm on or over a public roadway

One count of impersonating a police officer

Aside from the count of impersonating a peace officer, all other charges include 3-year firearm specifications.

He was found guilty on all counts on August 14, 2019.

On September 4, 2019, he was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary.

Prosecutor Heck stated, “This defendant was driving a stolen car, chose to commit a violent felony, attempted to commit a carjacking, and pointed a loaded firearm at a police officer. This defendant deserves a lengthy prison sentence.”

