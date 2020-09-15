19-year-old indicted faces murder charges in connection with 2019 death

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Javontay Laron Clark, 19, of Dayton, was indicted on counts in connection to the murder of Heather Jones, which happened on November 24, 2019. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on murder and other charges Tuesday in connections with a November 2019 death.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Javontay Laron Clark, 19, of Dayton, was indicted on counts in connection to the murder of Heather Jones, which happened on November 24, 2019.

Prosecutors said on Sunday, November 24, 2019, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called on a report of a shooting on Wenz Court in the Stillwater Park Apartments. They located a shooting victim, 26‐year‐old Heather Jones.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and described a Kia Soul leaving the area. Investigators used surveillance video from a nearby Marathon gas station and were able to identify the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. Six days later, the victim succumbed to her injuries. Further investigation and evidence, prosecutors said, identified Clark as the shooter.

Tuesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Clark for:

Two counts Murder

Two counts Felonious Assault

One count Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

One count Tampering with Evidence

One count Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

The counts of murder and felonious assault also have three‐year firearm specifications.

Clark currently has five additional pending cases. In four of the cases, he is charged with assaulting other inmates while incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. In the fifth case, he is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “This defendant, at just 19 years of age, is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous person. He shot a completely innocent stranger to death and has assaulted other inmates while in jail. He needs to be prosecuted and sentenced to a lengthy term of incarceration.”

Clark is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, September 17, 2020.