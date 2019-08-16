19-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Miami County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old man was arrested on felony drug charges in Miami County, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alan J. (A.J.) Holter was arrested after a narcotics search discovered cocaine, hashish, marijuana, Xanax, narcotics paraphernalia, and U.S. currency at his residence on Swailes Road in Concord Township, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Holter, who already had an outstanding warrant for trafficking narcotics, was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. He has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of Xanax, and felony possession of hashish.

