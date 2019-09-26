Live Now
Acting intel boss to speak; Dems call complaint ‘disturbing’

19 arrested in drug sweep Thursday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

Police are investigating after people suffer stab wounds in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Federal, State and local authorities participated in a drug sweep Thursday morning. 19 people were arrested as part of the investigation.

The government unsealed charges against the 19 people Thursday morning. A news conference announcing the charges and detailing the investigation into an alleged narcotics conspiracy has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon

2 NEWS will be at that news conference and you can watch it live here when it happens. We are working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS