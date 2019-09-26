19 arrested in drug sweep Thursday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Federal, State and local authorities participated in a drug sweep Thursday morning. 19 people were arrested as part of the investigation.

The government unsealed charges against the 19 people Thursday morning. A news conference announcing the charges and detailing the investigation into an alleged narcotics conspiracy has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

