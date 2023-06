DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The entire Miami Valley is placed in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for Sunday. Power outages are already being reported across the area.

As of 11:02 a.m., 1,779 people are without power.

2 NEWS reached out to AES Ohio for comment. The outages began from the initial weather front that moved through the area. Crews will be out working to restore power as quickly as possible throughout the day.