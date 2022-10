Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting nighttime training flights Thursday, Oct. 6.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing, area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing.

The training flights will take place until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

