18-year-old Sidney man accused of rape

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old Sidney man is facing rape charges after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl back in July, our friends at the Sidney Daily News report.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Bill J. Beaver allegedly groped and sexually assaulted the victim behind a building on North Main Street around 1:40 am on July 16.

Beaver initially told police he and the victim met through Facebook but that they never saw each other in person. He later admitted that they had met one time in Piqua., eventually acknowledging that he continued his assault after the victim told him to stop.

The officer noted that Beaver “stated several more times that he knew he ‘went too far,’” court records indicate.

He was arraigned in court on Tuesday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

