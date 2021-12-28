CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Old Columbus Road east of Bowman Road at approximately 6:25 p.m.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Matthew Nelson, 18, of Springfield, was traveling west on Old Columbus Road near Bowman Road when he lost control on the wet roadway. Nelson traveled left of center and his vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by Sharon Redmon, 55, of Springfield.

Funk was pronounced dead at the scene. Redmon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The fatal crash is under investigation.