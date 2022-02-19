DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old has been brought to the hospital after crashing her car early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 am on February 19, deputies received a call of a suspicious person walking in the roadway in the 2500 block of Hollansburg Richmond Road, the Darke County Sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived, they found a car rolled over on the side of the road.

Investigation showed that 18-year-old Maggie Phillips had been traveling south on Hollansburg Richmond Road when she failed to negotiate a curve. According to the release, she drove off the right side of the roadway and rolled several times before the car came to a stop.

Philips was found shortly after the incident and brought to Wayne ER with mild injuries. The Sherriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s office. Charges are pending at this time.