18-year-old dies after crash with semi in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were sent to a two vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Sunday afternoon in Mercer County.

Chelsea Mabry, 18, was traveling south on U.S. Route 127 at Shelley Road when she went left of center and collided with a semi truck head on. Mabry was pronounced dead at the scene, the semi driver was treated by Mercer Health EMS for non-life threatening injures.

Authorities said that seatbelts were worn by both drivers and that alcohol was not a factor.

This incident remains under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.