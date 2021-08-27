18-year-old dead, two others injured after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hamilton police officers were sent to a shooting on S. Second Street early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers found the body of 18-year-old Mikina Riley when they arrived at the scene around 12:40 a.m. Along with Riley, they found two other victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims, 20-year-old Antonio Wilson and 18-year-old Landon Davis, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to a police report, both victims suffered “serious physical harm.”

Hamilton Police said they believe the shooting may have been targeted, however the investigation is still ongoing. Officers do have not identified a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tony Kiep at 513-868-5188, extension 216.

