17th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta campaign kicks off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta campaign kicked off Friday.
United Rehabilitation Services provides services and support to children and adults with disabilities. Their “Adopt a Duck” campaign is underway. You can adopt ducks for $5 each and be entered to win prizes.
The campaign ends September 18.
A movie event will be held that day at the Dixie Drive-In, where this year’s winners will be announced.
Click here to learn how you can adopt a duck.
