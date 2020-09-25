17-year-old girl attacked on Centerville trail

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old girl was attacked on Iron Horse Trail in Centerville Thursday.

Centerville Police told 2 NEWS officers were called to Iron Horse Park on a report of an assault. A 33-year-old Kettering man was arrested on charges of felonious assault and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Police confirmed the 17-year-old was attacked but have not released any additional information about this incident. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.