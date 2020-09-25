17-year-old girl attacked on Centerville trail

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old girl was attacked on Iron Horse Trail in Centerville Thursday.
Centerville Police told 2 NEWS officers were called to Iron Horse Park on a report of an assault. A 33-year-old Kettering man was arrested on charges of felonious assault and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
Police confirmed the 17-year-old was attacked but have not released any additional information about this incident. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- One of last living Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 102nd birthday
- Attorney says school district ‘misapplied law’ in arresting woman with no mask at football game
- Mom’s remains disappear after being mailed to wrong address
- Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines
- City of Springfield offering free parking at downtown garage through the end of the year