17-year-old shot, killed in Middletown I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Middletown Friday evening.

It happened on Casper Avenue around 6:30 pm.

Our sister station WLWT reports that the boy was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, but police at the scene said an ongoing feud may have contributed to the shooting.

The teen’s body was found in a separate location from nearby shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733.

