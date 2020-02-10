17-year-old killed in Clark County crash, three other teens injured

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Sunday night, and on Monday, a local school said they mourned the loss of their student by offering grief counseling on campus.

“Jason Whitt, the driver of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, and the three other passengers in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, Sheldon Goodrum.

17-year-old Michael Bitner was also ejected, but is at Soin Medical Center in good condition.

The other two passengers, 15-year-old Johnathon Whitt and 16-year-old Jayden Stacy are in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Goodrum said the crash happened just before 7:30 Sunday night on South Medway-Carlisle Road, just north of Kendig Road.

Goodrum said Whitt crossed the center line then went off the road and struck a utility pole.

“We are paying close attention to the tires and the tread depth of those tires,” said Goodrum. “We believe the rain and slick conditions and those tires may have contributed significantly to this crash.”

Whitt was a volunteer at Pawsitive Warriors Rescue of New Carlisle and a student at Fairborn Digital Academy.

Fairborn Digital Academy said they are grieving the loss of their student, and that Jason is being remembered for his smile, laugh, and kindness toward others.

The academy said they had a room open for students who need to process their loss.

Whitt was also a former student at Tecumseh Local Schools, and it’s where his brother, who remains in critical condition, still attends.

Tecumseh Local Schools told 2 NEWS in a statement, “Our heart is with the Whitt family and the young man in critical condition, but are looking forward to that young man’s return.”

Goodrum said the crash remains under investigation.