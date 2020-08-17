17-year-old dies in crash on Old Clifton Road

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol was sent to investigate a crash on Old Clifton Road in Clarke County early Monday morning, where the 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers arrived just after 4 a.m. to find that the vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and rolled multiple times. The driver, 17, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Her passenger, a 20-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries but was still transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
At this time authorities believe that both speed and not wearing a seatbelt were contributing factors to the severity of the crash.
The matter is still under investigation and WDTN.com will update the story if more information becomes available.
