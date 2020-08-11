17 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at St. Leonard Living Community Tuesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time this summer, a COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at St. Leonard Living Center in Centerville.

On Tuesday, Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County said they had confirmed cases of 25 residents and eight staff members, that was 17 more than they reported just the day before.

Back in June, six staff members quarantined after testing positive.

“Unfortunately outbreaks at nursing homes and long-care facilities are somewhat common due to the living conditions and closeness of the people at these locations,” said Dan Suffoletto with PHDMCH.

Now they are working on contact tracing and isolating any potential cases.

Christine Wasserman, the Director of Communications for CHI Living Communities said they have put in numerous preventative measures to keep residents safe. They have suspended all communal activities, required masks for employees and advise them for residents when they can’t socially distance, monitor all residents and employees for any potential signs and mandate a quarantine if someone presents any symptoms. They also still prohibit visitation.

“People understandably are getting more frustrated and grieving because they’re not able to see their loved ones, and yet we are charged with our sacred ministry of safeguarding their loved ones,” said Wasserman.

Wasserman said they also alert Public Health of any suspected COVID-19 cases.

She assures residents’ families that staff is working around the clock to provide them with the best care.

“When someone is affected by COVID, it’s devastating to us as well, so we offer our compassion and prayers to all those affected by this terrible virus,” said Wasserman.