$17.4M in federal grants will support COVID-19 testing expansion for 51 Ohio health centers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA) has awarded $17.4 million in federal grants to 51 health centers around Ohio to support the expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity.

The funds were accessible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Trump.

In the Miami Valley, Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton will receive $368,389, Family Health Services of Darke County, Inc. will receive $521,749, Five Rivers Health Centers will receive $518,434, and Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center in Springfield will receive $305,254.

Senator Rob Portman was among those who supported the legislation.

This $17.4 million in grant funding is great news for health centers across Ohio because it will lead to increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus. Continued and increased testing, especially in our underserved communities like the centers support, is essential as we begin to reopen the economy because it helps us know where the disease is and how it may be spreading. Ultimately, as Ohioans continue to see the number of new cases decline, they will have the confidence to begin to return to their normal lives in an incremental and safe manner. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our health care providers have the resources they need during these uncertain times.” Sen. Rob Portman

You can find a full breakdown of the funds below:

HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE CITY STATE FUNDING AMOUNT 3RD STREET COMMUNITY CLINIC MANSFIELD OH $404,869 ASIAN SERVICES IN ACTION, INC. AKRON OH $138,304 AXESSPOINTE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. AKRON OH $419,374 BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUM, INC. HAMILTON OH $585,334 CARE ALLIANCE CLEVELAND OH $352,984 CENTER STREET COMMUNITY CLINIC, INC. MARION OH $206,194 CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES CINCINNATI OH $238,384 CINCINNATI HEALTH NETWORK INC, THE CINCINNATI OH $279,229 CINCINNATI, CITY OF CINCINNATI OH $787,984 CIRCLE HEALTH SERVICES CLEVELAND OH $250,654 COLUMBUS NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER, INC. COLUMBUS OH $818,929 COMMUNITY & RURAL HEALTH SERVICES FREMONT OH $303,634 COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF COLUMBIANA COUNTY, INC. LISBON OH $252,064 COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF PIKE COUNTY, THE PIKETON OH $329,089 COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS PARTNERS OF LOGAN COUNTY WEST LIBERTY OH $227,059 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF GREATER DAYTON DAYTON OH $368,389 COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTHCARE INC DOVER OH $126,469 COMPASS COMMUNITY HEALTH PORTSMOUTH OH $142,669 ERIE, COUNTY OF SANDUSKY OH $186,079 FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LANCASTER OH $211,699 FAMILY HEALTH CARE OF NORTHWEST OHIO, INC. VAN WERT OH $160,519 FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF DARKE COUNTY, INC. GREENVILLE OH $521,749 FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF ERIE COUNTY SANDUSKY OH $177,139 FIVE RIVERS HEALTH CENTERS DAYTON OH $518,434 HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIO LIMA OH $774,409 HEALTHCARE CONNECTION, INC.,THE CINCINNATI OH $355,489 HEALTHSOURCE OF OHIO, INC. MILFORD OH $1,013,044 HEART OF OHIO FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS COLUMBUS OH $248,059 HIGHLAND HEALTH PROVIDERS CORPORATION HILLSBORO OH $277,504 HOPEWELL HEALTH CENTERS, INC. CHILLICOTHE OH $690,484 IRONTON AND LAWRENCE COUNTY AREA COMMUNITY ACTION ORGANIZATION IRONTON OH $278,569 KNOX, COUNTY OF MOUNT VERNON OH $141,844 LIFECARE FAMILY HEALTH AND DENTAL CENTER, INC CANTON OH $224,719 LORAIN COUNTY HEALTH & DENTISTRY LORAIN OH $326,989 LOWER LIGHTS CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER INC COLUMBUS OH $284,794 LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF CENTRAL OHIO WORTHINGTON OH $131,029 MEDINA, COUNTY OF MEDINA OH $152,044 MUSKINGUM VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS ZANESVILLE OH $744,799 MY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER CANTON OH $231,514 NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF TOLEDO, INC. TOLEDO OH $277,189 NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CARE, INC. CLEVELAND OH $417,814 NORTHEAST OHIO NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH SERVICES, INC. CLEVELAND OH $512,614 OHIO HILLS HEALTH SERVICES BARNESVILLE OH $229,444 OHIO NORTH EAST HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. YOUNGSTOWN OH $436,324 OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, THE COLUMBUS OH $137,329 ROCKING HORSE CHILDREN’S HEALTH CENTER SPRINGFIELD OH $305,254 SIGNATURE HEALTH, INC. WILLOUGHBY OH $509,434 SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER INC COLUMBUS OH $211,984 TALBERT HOUSE HEALTH CENTER FRANKLIN OH $184,399 WINTON HILLS MED & HEALTH CTR CINCINNATI OH $252,484 WOOD, COUNTY OF BOWLING GREEN OH $121,654