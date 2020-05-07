$17.4M in federal grants will support COVID-19 testing expansion for 51 Ohio health centers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA) has awarded $17.4 million in federal grants to 51 health centers around Ohio to support the expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity.
The funds were accessible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Trump.
In the Miami Valley, Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton will receive $368,389, Family Health Services of Darke County, Inc. will receive $521,749, Five Rivers Health Centers will receive $518,434, and Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center in Springfield will receive $305,254.
Senator Rob Portman was among those who supported the legislation.
This $17.4 million in grant funding is great news for health centers across Ohio because it will lead to increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus. Continued and increased testing, especially in our underserved communities like the centers support, is essential as we begin to reopen the economy because it helps us know where the disease is and how it may be spreading. Ultimately, as Ohioans continue to see the number of new cases decline, they will have the confidence to begin to return to their normal lives in an incremental and safe manner. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our health care providers have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”Sen. Rob Portman
You can find a full breakdown of the funds below:
|HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE
|CITY
|STATE
|FUNDING AMOUNT
|3RD STREET COMMUNITY CLINIC
|MANSFIELD
|OH
|$404,869
|ASIAN SERVICES IN ACTION, INC.
|AKRON
|OH
|$138,304
|AXESSPOINTE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|AKRON
|OH
|$419,374
|BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUM, INC.
|HAMILTON
|OH
|$585,334
|CARE ALLIANCE
|CLEVELAND
|OH
|$352,984
|CENTER STREET COMMUNITY CLINIC, INC.
|MARION
|OH
|$206,194
|CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|$238,384
|CINCINNATI HEALTH NETWORK INC, THE
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|$279,229
|CINCINNATI, CITY OF
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|$787,984
|CIRCLE HEALTH SERVICES
|CLEVELAND
|OH
|$250,654
|COLUMBUS NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|COLUMBUS
|OH
|$818,929
|COMMUNITY & RURAL HEALTH SERVICES
|FREMONT
|OH
|$303,634
|COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF COLUMBIANA COUNTY, INC.
|LISBON
|OH
|$252,064
|COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF PIKE COUNTY, THE
|PIKETON
|OH
|$329,089
|COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS PARTNERS OF LOGAN COUNTY
|WEST LIBERTY
|OH
|$227,059
|COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF GREATER DAYTON
|DAYTON
|OH
|$368,389
|COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTHCARE INC
|DOVER
|OH
|$126,469
|COMPASS COMMUNITY HEALTH
|PORTSMOUTH
|OH
|$142,669
|ERIE, COUNTY OF
|SANDUSKY
|OH
|$186,079
|FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
|LANCASTER
|OH
|$211,699
|FAMILY HEALTH CARE OF NORTHWEST OHIO, INC.
|VAN WERT
|OH
|$160,519
|FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF DARKE COUNTY, INC.
|GREENVILLE
|OH
|$521,749
|FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF ERIE COUNTY
|SANDUSKY
|OH
|$177,139
|FIVE RIVERS HEALTH CENTERS
|DAYTON
|OH
|$518,434
|HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIO
|LIMA
|OH
|$774,409
|HEALTHCARE CONNECTION, INC.,THE
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|$355,489
|HEALTHSOURCE OF OHIO, INC.
|MILFORD
|OH
|$1,013,044
|HEART OF OHIO FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS
|COLUMBUS
|OH
|$248,059
|HIGHLAND HEALTH PROVIDERS CORPORATION
|HILLSBORO
|OH
|$277,504
|HOPEWELL HEALTH CENTERS, INC.
|CHILLICOTHE
|OH
|$690,484
|IRONTON AND LAWRENCE COUNTY AREA COMMUNITY ACTION ORGANIZATION
|IRONTON
|OH
|$278,569
|KNOX, COUNTY OF
|MOUNT VERNON
|OH
|$141,844
|LIFECARE FAMILY HEALTH AND DENTAL CENTER, INC
|CANTON
|OH
|$224,719
|LORAIN COUNTY HEALTH & DENTISTRY
|LORAIN
|OH
|$326,989
|LOWER LIGHTS CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER INC
|COLUMBUS
|OH
|$284,794
|LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF CENTRAL OHIO
|WORTHINGTON
|OH
|$131,029
|MEDINA, COUNTY OF
|MEDINA
|OH
|$152,044
|MUSKINGUM VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS
|ZANESVILLE
|OH
|$744,799
|MY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
|CANTON
|OH
|$231,514
|NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF TOLEDO, INC.
|TOLEDO
|OH
|$277,189
|NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CARE, INC.
|CLEVELAND
|OH
|$417,814
|NORTHEAST OHIO NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|CLEVELAND
|OH
|$512,614
|OHIO HILLS HEALTH SERVICES
|BARNESVILLE
|OH
|$229,444
|OHIO NORTH EAST HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
|YOUNGSTOWN
|OH
|$436,324
|OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, THE
|COLUMBUS
|OH
|$137,329
|ROCKING HORSE CHILDREN’S HEALTH CENTER
|SPRINGFIELD
|OH
|$305,254
|SIGNATURE HEALTH, INC.
|WILLOUGHBY
|OH
|$509,434
|SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER INC
|COLUMBUS
|OH
|$211,984
|TALBERT HOUSE HEALTH CENTER
|FRANKLIN
|OH
|$184,399
|WINTON HILLS MED & HEALTH CTR
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|$252,484
|WOOD, COUNTY OF
|BOWLING GREEN
|OH
|$121,654
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Texas governor praised by President Trump during White House coronavirus visit
- Officers on scene of multi-vehicle crash in Beavercreek
- Seniors pick up monthly food boxes at Foodbank, wait list grows during pandemic
- $17.4M in federal grants will support COVID-19 testing expansion for 51 Ohio health centers
- Congress working remotely leads to skepticism