Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

$17.4M in federal grants will support COVID-19 testing expansion for 51 Ohio health centers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA) has awarded $17.4 million in federal grants to 51 health centers around Ohio to support the expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity.

The funds were accessible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Trump.

In the Miami Valley, Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton will receive $368,389, Family Health Services of Darke County, Inc. will receive $521,749, Five Rivers Health Centers will receive $518,434, and Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center in Springfield will receive $305,254.

Senator Rob Portman was among those who supported the legislation.

This $17.4 million in grant funding is great news for health centers across Ohio because it will lead to increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus. Continued and increased testing, especially in our underserved communities like the centers support, is essential as we begin to reopen the economy because it helps us know where the disease is and how it may be spreading. Ultimately, as Ohioans continue to see the number of new cases decline, they will have the confidence to begin to return to their normal lives in an incremental and safe manner. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our health care providers have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”

Sen. Rob Portman

You can find a full breakdown of the funds below:

HEALTH CENTER GRANTEECITYSTATEFUNDING AMOUNT
3RD STREET COMMUNITY CLINICMANSFIELDOH$404,869
ASIAN SERVICES IN ACTION, INC.AKRONOH$138,304
AXESSPOINTE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.AKRONOH$419,374
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CONSORTIUM, INC.HAMILTONOH$585,334
CARE ALLIANCECLEVELANDOH$352,984
CENTER STREET COMMUNITY CLINIC, INC.MARIONOH$206,194
CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICESCINCINNATIOH$238,384
CINCINNATI HEALTH NETWORK INC, THECINCINNATIOH$279,229
CINCINNATI, CITY OFCINCINNATIOH$787,984
CIRCLE HEALTH SERVICESCLEVELANDOH$250,654
COLUMBUS NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER, INC.COLUMBUSOH$818,929
COMMUNITY & RURAL HEALTH SERVICESFREMONTOH$303,634
COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF COLUMBIANA COUNTY, INC.LISBONOH$252,064
COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF PIKE COUNTY, THEPIKETONOH$329,089
COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS PARTNERS OF LOGAN COUNTYWEST LIBERTYOH$227,059
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF GREATER DAYTONDAYTONOH$368,389
COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTHCARE INCDOVEROH$126,469
COMPASS COMMUNITY HEALTHPORTSMOUTHOH$142,669
ERIE, COUNTY OFSANDUSKYOH$186,079
FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERLANCASTEROH$211,699
FAMILY HEALTH CARE OF NORTHWEST OHIO, INC.VAN WERTOH$160,519
FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF DARKE COUNTY, INC.GREENVILLEOH$521,749
FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES OF ERIE COUNTYSANDUSKYOH$177,139
FIVE RIVERS HEALTH CENTERSDAYTONOH$518,434
HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIOLIMAOH$774,409
HEALTHCARE CONNECTION, INC.,THECINCINNATIOH$355,489
HEALTHSOURCE OF OHIO, INC.MILFORDOH$1,013,044
HEART OF OHIO FAMILY HEALTH CENTERSCOLUMBUSOH$248,059
HIGHLAND HEALTH PROVIDERS CORPORATIONHILLSBOROOH$277,504
HOPEWELL HEALTH CENTERS, INC.CHILLICOTHEOH$690,484
IRONTON AND LAWRENCE COUNTY AREA COMMUNITY ACTION ORGANIZATIONIRONTONOH$278,569
KNOX, COUNTY OFMOUNT VERNONOH$141,844
LIFECARE FAMILY HEALTH AND DENTAL CENTER, INCCANTONOH$224,719
LORAIN COUNTY HEALTH & DENTISTRYLORAINOH$326,989
LOWER LIGHTS CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER INCCOLUMBUSOH$284,794
LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF CENTRAL OHIOWORTHINGTONOH$131,029
MEDINA, COUNTY OFMEDINAOH$152,044
MUSKINGUM VALLEY HEALTH CENTERSZANESVILLEOH$744,799
MY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERCANTONOH$231,514
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF TOLEDO, INC.TOLEDOOH$277,189
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CARE, INC.CLEVELANDOH$417,814
NORTHEAST OHIO NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH SERVICES, INC.CLEVELANDOH$512,614
OHIO HILLS HEALTH SERVICESBARNESVILLEOH$229,444
OHIO NORTH EAST HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.YOUNGSTOWNOH$436,324
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, THECOLUMBUSOH$137,329
ROCKING HORSE CHILDREN’S HEALTH CENTERSPRINGFIELDOH$305,254
SIGNATURE HEALTH, INC.WILLOUGHBYOH$509,434
SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER INCCOLUMBUSOH$211,984
TALBERT HOUSE HEALTH CENTERFRANKLINOH$184,399
WINTON HILLS MED & HEALTH CTRCINCINNATIOH$252,484
WOOD, COUNTY OFBOWLING GREENOH$121,654
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar