$16K grant helps Pink Ribbon Girls feed those suffering from food insecurity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gala of Hope Foundation has awarded Pink Ribbon Girls a $16,000 grant to help in their mission to provide meals to those suffering from food insecurity.

The organization provides critical services to breast and gynecological cancer patients regardless of age, stage, or socio-economic status, and the Gala of Hope Foundation has a mission of “changing the face of cancer in the Dayton region.”

Heather Salazar, CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls, said, “We are so thankful for our friends at Gala of Hope. We reached out to them immediately to partner with us to ensure any of our clients needing extra meals would receive them. Last week, I admit, I was scared and overwhelmed. My biggest fear is not being able to serve everyone who needs our services. I received a text from Jeff Brock, Executive Director for Gala of Hope, on Friday saying their board approved a grant for the meals. This brought tears to my eyes and provided me with HOPE. It gave me hope and confidence.”

Thanks to the Gala of Hope Foundation, Pink Ribbon Girls can increase the number of meals served for clients from three meals a week per family member to five meals a week per family member.

If you would like to make a donation to Pink Ribbon Girls, click here.