DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $167,343 civil penalty against the City of Dayton, which owns the John M. Cox International Airport.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the John M. Cox International Airport allegedly allowed seven flights to arrive and depart while it did not have adequate Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting vehicles in service.

The FAA further alleged the airport did not notify the FAA of vehicle shortages as required by the Airport Certification Manual.

The City of Dayton has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter.