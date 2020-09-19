16-year-old shot in back at Wilkinson Plaza

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old was shot in the back at Wilkinson Plaza in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 9:40 p.m. and that there is no suspect at this time.

Though the teen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

