16-year-old shot in back at Wilkinson Plaza

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old was shot in the back at Wilkinson Plaza in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 9:40 p.m. and that there is no suspect at this time.

Though the teen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS