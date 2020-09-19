16-year-old shot in back at Wilkinson Plaza

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old was shot in the back at Wilkinson Plaza in Dayton Friday night.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 9:40 p.m. and that there is no suspect at this time.
Though the teen was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, their condition is currently unknown.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
