XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old pilot will be landing in Xenia for a stop at Wilberforce University as part of his tour to seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Zaire Horton, 16, began his flight in Chicago and will be landing at Lewis Jackson Airport in Xenia for his visit to Wilberforce University, his first stop in his solo flight to seven HBCUs.

According to the university, Horton is visiting these HBCUs as a nod to the difficult journey Black Americans have had in learning to fly. Wilberforce said that African Americans were not allowed into civilian pilot training programs until the 1940s.

“The seven states that my instructor and I have selected for my tour all house a historically Black university that played an instrumental role in the history of aviation,” Zaire said.

Horton was introduced to flight as a freshman at the College Preparation and Placement Program at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Chicago, Illinois. He started out by flying Cessna planes and Taildaggers at the age of 14 and at 16, he earned his glider pilot license and flew his first solo flight.

“I want to encourage teens who would be interested to learn to fly without encountering some of the socio-economic barriers typically associated with careers in aviation.”Flying is another way to open doors and I want to inspire them to experience that,” Zaire said.

Zaire will be landing in Xenia around noon on May 8.