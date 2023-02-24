DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department swore in 16 new officers in a ceremony on Friday morning.

The new members of the 112th Dayton Police Recruit Class were given a warm welcome after about seven months of rigorous training.

Part of this training is preparing officers to respond to communities around the area and handle high-pressure situations.

“We do like to instill discipline in people and get them used to being in high tension situations,” Lt. Andrew Gillig of the Dayton Police Department said. “So, when they are faced with it, they don’t break down, and you handle it professionally and appropriately.”

Upon graduation, the new officers will be assigned to a field training officer for 16 weeks before beginning patrol duties on their own.