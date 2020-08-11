16 COVID-19 cases reported at Centerville living community

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – 16 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at St. Leonard living communities in Centerville.
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County told 2 NEWS on Monday that 10 cases involve residents and six involve staff members.
They did not specifically disclose if any others are now in quarantine.
