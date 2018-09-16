15th edition of Dayton’s Rubber Duck Regatta

At least 20,000 rubber ducks dropped from the Riverside Drive Bridge in downtown Dayton Saturday, for the 15th edition of the Rubber Duck Regatta.

Ducks were adopted for five dollars. The proceeds from event went to programs and therapy for local children and adults in the community who have disabilities.

Prices were awarded for the seven fastest finishing ducks, including the grand prize of a dream houseboat vacation.

“We have tried so hard to make sure that people understand that what they’re doing when they adopt a suck is supporting kids and adults with disabilities right here in this community. All the money stays local, out overhead has been under 10 percent the last six years. Every dollar is going to help those kids,” said Dennis Grant, Executive Director of United Rehabilitation Services.

2 News’ own Brooke Moore emceed the event.