ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in a nearly 150-year-old home in Englewood.

According to the Englewood Fire Chief, a passerby called in the fire late Sunday night. Crews could see flames coming from the back of the home upon arrival. The home is located on National Road.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and no one was injured.

Englewood fire said the house is nearly 150 years old which made it difficult for crews to put out the fire due to several additions.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and there is no word on the extent of the damage.