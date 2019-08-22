150 church leaders and politicians discuss how Dayton moves forward

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What happens when 150 church leaders from different religions, a democratic mayor and a republican Governor go into a church together? Well, in Dayton, they hash out their differences and do what’s best for the community.

Thursday morning, Governor Mike DeWine along with Mayor Nan Whaley met privately with church leaders to talk about gun control legislation and how churches can help heal the community.

“This was an opportunity for the faith community to come out and listen to the plan and also for us to mobilize and go to legislatures and really get some things done,” said Michelle Reynolds, Director of Faith Based Relations for Governor DeWine’s office.

Declare Worship has played a crucial role in organizing faith-based response to the tornadoes and the shooting. Thee church says there is a spiritual problem and a physical problem that needs a response mixed with faith and action.

“We are going to keep praying. But the meeting this morning was lets talk about the nuts and bolts. There were 10 deaths in Dayton, Ohio because of a shooting. Are there ways we can make different decisions about who has a gun and when they have a gun? That would make a difference?” said Caleb Ingram, Executive Director of Declare Worship.

2019 has been a trying year, locally. There’s no doubt about it. But this meeting and all of the different players involved could speak to the future and progress as a community.

“We might not necessarily agree on things and that’s OK. But there are certain issues in our community that we can still tackle together,” said Ingram.

