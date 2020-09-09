15-year-old struck by vehicle in Greenville while skateboarding Tuesday

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenville Police confirmed a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening, causing several injuries and requiring CareFlight to rush him to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the boy was skateboarding at a nearby park around 5 p.m. When he left the park he rode in front of a vehicle on North Ohio Street near Eastwood Drive and was subsequently hit by that vehicle.

The boy went through surgery but his condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.