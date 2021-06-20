15 hours of daylight today with the summer solstice on this Father’s Day

On this Father’s day, dad will be lucky to enjoy the longest daylight of the year. Summer arrives later tonight at 11:31 PM. A slight chance of a shower or storm is possible and a few storms may become severe.

TODAY: Warm & humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm. High 87

TONIGHT: A spotty shower or storm. Sticky. Low 71

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 81

Cooler weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. We warm back into the 80s for the end of the week and chances or rain increase Friday and Saturday.

