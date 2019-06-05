14-year-old wounded in Harrison Twp. shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting in Harrison Township left a 14-year-old wounded Tuesday night.
Around 9:45 on June 4, Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5000 block of Norris Drive for reports of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Investigation revealed that a shooting occurred on Republic Drive near Gant Drive in Harrison Township, and the shots were exchanged by the child and a second unidentified individual.
The 14-year-old's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
