14-year-old wounded in Harrison Twp. shooting

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting in Harrison Township left a 14-year-old wounded Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 on June 4, Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5000 block of Norris Drive for reports of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Investigation revealed that a shooting occurred on Republic Drive near Gant Drive in Harrison Township, and the shots were exchanged by the child and a second unidentified individual.

The 14-year-old's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

