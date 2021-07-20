14-year-old girl pulled from water at Middletown theme park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old girl was pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Middletown Tuesday evening.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS that the girl fell into the water after she was on a “jumping apparatus.” She was pulled from the water around 5:10 p.m. and was not wearing a life vest.

According to our partners at WLWT, she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. CPR was performed on the girl at the theme park but there is no word on her condition at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

