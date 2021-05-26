14-year-old Miami Valley student wins first Vax-a-Million scholarship

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)–On Wednesday night, a Miami Valley student’s dream came true through Ohio’s Vax-a-million lottery all because he got his COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I’m very happy my scholarship is being taken care of but it’s still taking in the moment about it,” said Student Scholarship Winner Joseph Costello.

14-year-old Northmont High School Freshman Joseph Costello won the state’s first Vax-a-Million scholarship. He plans to attend either the University of Dayton, Miami University or Ohio State. Joseph’s family say they can sleep soundly tonight knowing their son’s college is paid for but also knowing he’s vaccinated.

“You don’t have anything to lose, you’re going to be vaccinated and you might win a free ride to school,” said Joseph’s Mother Colleen Costello.

Governor Mike DeWine and Fran DeWine were in attendance and they’re hopeful other families will be inspired.

“I felt frankly announcing winners once a week could continue the hype for weeks and we’ve seen such an uptick in vaccinations,” said Governor DeWine. “We’ve seen a 45% increase since and we were going down until we announced the lottery so it’s doing exactly what we want to do..”

Tonight is just the beginning of Joseph’s story but the next lottery drawing is next Wednesday.