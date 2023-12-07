RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The juvenile who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Riverside has died, according to police.

A 14-year-old was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the area of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to Riverside Police, the juvenile has since died.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crash and is described as a 2022 or 2023 Hyundai Tucson with front damage to the grill.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 Ext. 453 or atodd@riversideoh.gov.