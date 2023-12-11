KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old in Kettering was arrested on Friday after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school.”

According to the Kettering Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 8, at Van Buren Middle School a 14-year-old boy reportedly stood up in the middle of an eighth-grade orchestra class and yelled that he was going to “shoot up the school.”

Kettering Police said the teen then allegedly picked up his violin case and “acted as if it was a gun, making shooting noises and pointing it at students in the room.” He also allegedly looked at two girls in the class and pretended to shoot them saying “that’s what I’m going to do to you guys.”

One of the girls went to the office to report it and the boy was immediately removed from the class. Kettering police reported that his property was searched for weapons, but none were found.

The boy was arrested and is facing charges of Aggravated Menacing and Disorderly Conduct. He has since been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Kettering police said the parents and guardians of those involved have been notified of the incident.